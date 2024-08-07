Astros vs. Rangers Highlights
Yordan Alvarez and the Astros take on Marcus Semien and the Rangers on August 7, 2024
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle in Sunday's loss to the Mariners and received the home run ball from a Mariners fan.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
It was another day of huge and historic wins for Team USA, with knockout games ramping up for team sports.
Germany forced overtime, and then sealed their victory, with last-second points over the host country.
Moon took silver for the United States after winning gold in Tokyo.
The start of the 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and to prepare for the new College Football Playoff format Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pitch which teams could be dark horses to make it. They also analyze how favorable of a path the 5th seed in the playoff has, especially if they're afforded the opportunity to play a G5 opponent.
USA artistic swimming, which started off with a viral Michael Jackson-inspired routine, wrapped things up to take its first medal since 2004.
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Conference realignment means the renewal of some old rivalries, like Texas vs. Texas A&M and BYU vs. Utah.
The Browns will need Deshaun Watson to carry the load as RB Nick Chubb continues to rehab from injury. Amari Cooper will be his first target, barring a trade of him to San Francisco for Aiyuk.
Echikunwoke claimed silver in the women's hammer throw.
Barkley had said in June he planned to retire from broadcasting after the upcoming NBA season.
With Yahoo's default trade deadline looming, fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some final deal suggestions.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
Dominate your drafts with these 2024 fantasy football rankings from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Budinger, the former NBA player, and partner Miles Evans were no match for the reigning Olympic champions.
Biles fell on the balance beam final, leading to her missing the podium altogether.