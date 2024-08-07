Astros vs. Rangers Highlights
Framber Valdez and the Astros defeat Corey Seager and the Rangers, 4-2
Framber Valdez and the Astros defeat Corey Seager and the Rangers, 4-2
Valdez came painfully close to recording his second career no-hitter.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
In a microcosm of what's to come, Williams was very much under the spotlight in the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
“I don't want them to be better,” Emma Hayes said after the USWNT's 1-0 Olympic semifinal win over Germany. “Truthfully. I want them to suffer. And I thought we suffered a hell of a lot today. And — good.”
With Week 1 of NFL preseason action right around the corner, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon share which NFL teams need to have a prove-it season in 2024.
Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng lost 2-0 to Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner on Tuesday, eliminating the remaining American women from the tournament.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT crashing out of the 2024 summer Olympics, the USWNT advancing to the semi-finals and are joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
Can Diggs and Adams return to form as a formidable safety duo in Tennessee?
Finke won the men's 1500m and in the process made sure a century-long streak of American men winning gold at the Olympics continued.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, holding off Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She punctuated her Paris Games with her 14th career medal and ninth gold.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Terence Crawford went the distance for the first time since 2016 on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
After three days of headlines, controversies and social media misinformation, the Algerian boxer outlasted her Hungarian opponent.
Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter individual medley here at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday, and claimed gold in one of the meet’s most loaded events.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.