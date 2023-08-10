Astros vs. Orioles Highlights

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Isbel hit a liner that crashed through a red light near the base of the Green Monster at Fenway Park and lodged inside the broken light for a ground-rule double on Wednesday night. The Kansas City Royals had just taken a 1-0 lead on MJ Melendez’s home run to open the second inning. With two outs and Matt Duffy on first base, Isbel lashed a drive to left field that looked like it would be caught by Boston’s Masataka Yoshida, who lunged for the ball and clasped his glove. But Yo