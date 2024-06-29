Astros vs. Mets Highlights

- Advertisement
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
The draft is in the rearview mirror and now the NBA turns its attention to free agency.
In today's edition: The nepo-ballers phenomenon, MLB All-Star voting, USMNT falls to Panama, and more.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
Kristaps Porzingis may miss Latvia's Olympic basketball campaign.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.