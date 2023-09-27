Astros vs. Mariners Highlights
George Kirby tossed six scoreless innings while Ty France added a homer to propel the Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Astros
The pair, who overlapped with the Jays organization from 2015 to 2018, apparently did not have a warm reunion.
The Blue Jays took care of business over the weekend and watched the Astros and Mariners stumble.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays' post-season fate will be determined this week. Toronto will host the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in a six-game homestand starting Tuesday. The Blue Jays hold the second of three American League wild-card berths. How Toronto fares against the Yankees and Rays will help determine if the Blue Jays finish second or third in the wild-card race. Three AL West teams will also have some control on the wild-card picture, with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and
The Blue Jays are heading into the last week of the MLB regular season with one major goal and a few minor ones.
CLEVELAND (AP) — At some point in the next few days, Terry Francona will hop on his celebrated scooter, zip along the underground concrete concourses of Progressive Field and leave the ballpark he's called home the past 11 seasons for the final time. His ride is nearly over. Although he hasn’t made it official — and true to form, Francona was adamant about not pulling the spotlight away from the Guardians during their playoff push — the 64-year-old manager has indicated he'll step down after thi
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed his displeasure with the way NFL officials are calling penalties against Jawaan Taylor.
TORONTO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone reiterated Tuesday that slugger Aaron Judge is not expected to require offseason surgery on his ailing toe. Judge was sidelined for 42 games after tearing a ligament in his right big toe when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3. Judge is batting .266 with 35 homers and 71 RBIs in 102 games. He is in the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract that he signed last offseason. Last month, a littl
Canada's taxman is reportedly looking into allegations made by a former NHL player regarding the buying and selling of minor hockey teams in Toronto.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eight days after winning his 200th game, 42-year-old Adam Wainwright said Tuesday he has thrown his final pitch. “I’ve thought a lot about it the last few days, but I’m in a really good place mentally,” the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander said ahead of his team’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. “No regrets about anything I ever did, no second thoughts of, am I making the right decision on pitching or retiring. I’m at peace with all of it in this spot that I’ve never been. “
Michael Andlauer made the media rounds on Monday morning, providing some insight into his vision for the Ottawa Senators.
This wasn't a run you saw coming — but then again, you rarely do when a baseball team starts to play spoiler. The Kansas City Royals, who reached 100 losses more than two weeks ago and have been out of contention for almost the entire season, suddenly became a huge thorn in the side of the defending champions. The Royals went 5-1 in two recent series against Houston, leaving the Astros in a precarious spot in the playoff race. Kansas City has now won 10 of its last 11 games. Even after that impr
CALGARY — Hockey players who participate in a league not sanctioned by Hockey Canada will be ineligible to compete in the Canadian Hockey League, Canadian Junior Hockey League or try for a spot Canada’s under-18 club championships for the remainder of the season. Hockey Canada announced changes to its non-sanctioned leagues policy Tuesday and said they are in force effective immediately. The governing body says the restrictions apply to any player participating in a non-sanctioned league after S
With the Rays headed for the playoffs just as they’ve done in every year of Jonathan Erlichman’s dugout tenure, the word is out around the league.