Astros vs. Mariners Highlights
Julio Rodríguez homered in the 3rd and Bryce Miller tossed six scoreless innings in the Mariners' 3-1 win over the Astros
Julio Rodríguez homered in the 3rd and Bryce Miller tossed six scoreless innings in the Mariners' 3-1 win over the Astros
First responders and paramedics were called to the Boston Red Sox bullpen moments after their game against the Philadelphia Phillies began on Friday night.
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
The longtime play-by-play announcer appeared to flub the name of the Negro League Museum.
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball's biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A's said Blue died Saturday but didn't give a cause of death. “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue," the team said in a statement Sunday. "Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend." Blue was voted the 1
Yarbrough collapsed on the mound during a frightening scene Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Adam Scott, the popular Australian, moved into a tie for third at the Wells Fargo Championship with a 67 on Saturday, despite a 35-yard drive.
After dropping a tough series-opener in Vegas, McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers came out cooking in Game 2.
If you spotted it during the race and wondered what it might be, here’s what we found out.
Stamp Fairtex left a stamp on Alyse Anderson's midsection with a pulverizing body kick at ONE Fight Night 10.
ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Pillar hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in the eighth inning to rally the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the red-hot Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. Pillar's blast came off Danny Coulombe (1-1) and scored Austin Riley, who opened the eighth with a single. A.J. Minter (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth and closer Raisel Iglesias got the save in his first appearance of the season. Iglesias, who missed the first 32 games of the season with a strained right shoulder, struck o
The 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched the morning of the race, the fifth horse to be scratched in recent days
Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov left the ice 37 seconds into the second period of the Maple Leafs' playoff game at Florida on Sunday night with an undisclosed injury. The play started with Samsonov stopping a shot by Florida’s Anthony Duclair, as the Panthers’ Carter Verhaeghe came down the slot chasing the rebound. Verhaeghe got tripped by Toronto’s Luke Schenn, and Schenn also crashed into Samsonov on the same play.
Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point become sixth and seventh horses in a week to die at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Rickie Fowler continued his improved form on Saturday at Quail Hollow.
The tennis pro is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR officials met with media members Saturday morning to display and explain the specific modified part that led to the L1-level penalty issued to the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team, following the April 16 race at Martinsville Speedway. MORE: Kansas schedule | Cup standings Brad Moran, managing director of the […]
Two lobster fishermen from Lamèque, N.B., who went overboard off Miscou Island on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula are dead, according to the RCMP. The men, ages 33 and 58, went missing around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The 58-year-old man was found shortly after going overboard. The 33-year-old man was found after a short search according, RCMP say. Both men were dead when they were located. The incident occurred approximately seven kilometres from shore. A third individual was also on board the boat
Meanwhile, Man City will need to assess defender Nathan Ake ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Real Madrid
The Warriors lost their composure, a double-digit lead and Game 3 of their matchup against the more physical Lakers.
By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent in Miami