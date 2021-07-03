Astros vs. Indians Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Chicago's veteran defenseman is reportedly seeking a move to Edmonton, among other teams.
Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the round of 16 at Wimbledon after routing Britain's Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.
Restricted free agent Joel Eriksson Ek has signed a new eight-year, $42-million extension that carries a $5.25-million cap hit with the Minnesota Wild.
McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.
Italy got 2 first-half goals and held on as Belgium attacked over the final 45 minutes.
Bauer will still be paid while on leave.
Ducharme was out on the ice for Montreal's morning skate on Friday after being cleared from COVID-19 protocols.
It took extra time and penalty kicks, but Spain is the first team in the semifinals.
The Masters champion's positive test comes just weeks before both the British Open and the Olympics.
Many of the amazing individual performances and signature games of the playoffs will become footnotes. Let's change that.
Check back throughout the day for more from day 5 of Wimbledon.
"I don't see me coming back."
Stan Van Gundy was fired by the Pelicans after just one season.
The Boys are back for their third appearance on the HBO reality show.
Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana after winning the 100-meter dash at U.S. Olympic Trials last month.
It's almost unfair that the Lightning can deploy the world's best goaltender to bail them out of the rare scenarios in which they're outmatched.
This looked ugly.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Correa sparked Houston’s four-run third inning with an RBI double and the Astros beat the injury-riddled Cleveland Indians 6-3 for the second straight night on Friday. Houston came to town having lost five of six, including a three-game sweep at home to Baltimore, but have looked like the team that won 11 in a row before hitting the rough patch. The Indians, who have lost six of seven, added third baseman José Ramírez to their injury list that gets longer each day. He was
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals star Kyle Schwarber exited early with a hamstring injury Friday night, and it was uncertain when the streaking slugger would return to the lineup. Schwarber, who hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June, was removed in the second inning of a 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Schwarber singled to the right-center field gap and grimaced while rounding first. He made a hard stop as Cody Bellinger cut off the line drive and reached for his right hamstrin