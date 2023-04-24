Astros vs. Braves Highlights

Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday. The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead in the first inning with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs to lead the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 6-1 Friday night. Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings and has a 1.91 ERA over five starts and one relief appearance at Yankee Stadium. Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Yimi García finished a five-hitter.
Cole and Manoah pitched scoreless ball after a chirpy buildup, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday on pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu’s walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth inning. Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Yimi García and pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Wandy Peralta after a leadoff walk to Alejandro Kirk.
A wild sequence unfolded in the third period of Game 3 between the Leafs and Lightning.
Connor Bedard isn't the only young hockey player turning heads at Saskatchewan rinks lately — so is 13-year-old Regina U13A Falcons captain Grady Greenslade. On March 12, Greenslade — who wears No. 5 — scored three goals within 10 seconds of game play in the second period of a regular season game in Balgonie, about 25 kilometres east of Regina. "I remember on the first goal just getting the puck and ripping it. The second goal, it was a two-on-two, then we scored," he told CBC's The Morning Edit
The Kings are up 2-1 in the playoff series against the Oilers after an OT goal that Edmonton felt shouldn't have been allowed because of a high stick.
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes — highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th — to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday. “It was nerve-wracking, honestly,” Riley said. “The first win is always tough." They began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament-record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana,
The Kings’ comeback effort came up short, but Curry’s mistake opened the door for Sacramento in the final minute.
Kyle Dubas trusted his core while Jason Spezza may be the most well-liked front office member in the Maple Leafs organization. Watching them celebrate the Game 3 win vs. the Lightning was a moment.
Jackson felt the NBA was "trying to cater to an audience" with slogans like "Justice" and "Equal Opportunity" on jerseys and the court.
Panthers star Aaron Ekblad missed the entire third period of Game 3 with the Bruins.
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings scored an overtime power-play goal for the second time in three games to lead their first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers two games to one. Trevor Moore from nearby Thousand Oaks produced the OT winner in Friday's 3-2 victory to the delight of the packed Crypto.com Arena. Gabriel Vilardi from behind the goal line dished to Moore at the side of the net for the latter to shovel under Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. A review of the goal for a poten
Erik ten Hag has promised that his side will “give everything” to dent Manchester City’s treble bid and secure a second piece of silverware this season.
The Islanders were locked in another tight game with the Carolina Hurricanes until a big goal late opened a record-setting scoring outburst and helped New York get a big home win after a pair of one-goal losses on the road. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the Islanders beat the Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1. Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late — the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history — to pull away.
In the 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3, Ryan O'Reilly justified every bit of Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas' decision to bring the 32-year-old to Toronto at the NHL trade deadline. The veteran forward scoring a late tying goal and then won the draw in overtime that set Morgan Rielly up for the game winner.
The actor has been known to be an avid supporter of the L.A. Kings and even created a video to play on the Jumbotron for the team