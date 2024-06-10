Astros vs. Angels Highlights
Logan O'Hoppe and the Angels defeat Jose Altuve and the Astros, 9-7
Scheffler's win is his fifth in seven tournaments, a sizzling stretch that includes victories at the Masters and The Players Championship. Up next, the U.S. Open.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
How do we feel about all 30 MLB teams now, compared to what we expected at the start of the season?
Javier is scheduled to undergo the procedure on Thursday, according to the report.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery after he receives a second opinion on MRI results for forearm tightness.
Auriemma will remain with UConn through an unprecedented period of growth for women's basketball amid a dramatically changing landscape across college sports.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series by taking a look at how the most innovative and elite offenses in the NFL are implementing full speed motion into their schemes. Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris joins the pod to breakdown the explosion of full speed motion usage in 2023 and which team's could weaponize it even further in 2024.
For the second consecutive match at the French Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic rallied after to win after losing two sets. He advances to the quarterfinals with the win over Francisco Cerundolo.
Birmingham-Southern keeps its baseball season alive with a 9–7 walk-off win over Randolph-Macon in the Division III College World Series.
Dustin Poirier was gunning for an upset. Islam Makhachev snuffed it out.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
Birmingham-Southern's run to the Division III College World Series amid the school itself closing because of financial woes is becoming a national story.