Astros' smooth double play

Here's how Twitter reacted to Canada beating Team USA in the FIBA World Cup bronze medal game
Though the Blue Jays' opening-day starter hasn't been totally ruled out, it's reportedly "highly unlikely" Manoah throws another pitch this season.
England’s penalty shoot out record against Germany has long left much to be desired.
If fighters want to apologize for the things they say, that's up to them. Don't expect Dana White to hold them accountable for their words.
She recently shared why she teaches her kids about good sportsmanship.
The NFL player and his wife reveal the sweet-but-awkward beginnings to their love story in Prime Video's new documentary, 'Kelce'
Conor McGregor had many thoughts during UFC 293, but took particular exception with mention of Alexander Volkanovski's pound-for-pound status.
The Ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Famer said the Dallas Cowboys’ newest quarterback wouldn’t pan out as a starter in the NFL
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title. The Brewers announced Monday they had recalled the veteran third baseman from Triple-A Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him. Donaldson won the MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and is a three-tim
Here are seven players poised for big seasons, regardless of what the projections say.
SYDNEY (AP) — American Sean Strickland stunned Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya to take the middleweight title by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293, the first UFC event in Australia's largest city in six years. The 32-year-old Strickland (28-5), who caused a stir in the lead-up to the fight with sexist and misogynistic comments at a press conference promoting the bout, won a five-round decision with all three judges scoring it 49-46. “Am I dreaming? Am I going to wake up
The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season featured plenty of notable debuts and surprising results, including a face plant by the Bengals.
Brady is dad to daughter Vivian and sons Jack and Benjamin
The Duke of Sussex has made no secret of the fact that he now considers the US “home”.
The newest Blue Jays folk hero has grabbed fans' attention by hitting home runs, but his patience could give him staying power.
The duo have fun driving the street-legal beast during their week off.
The panicking Seattle Seahawks quarterback could be heard uttering an exclamation that many fans said they would also yell if the Rams star were pursuing them.
Robert Whittaker isn't chalking up the stunning UFC 293 outcome to a bad night for Israel Adesanya and gives Sean Strickland all the credit.
The 49ers were one of the few teams to open the season in impressive fashion. Scott Pianowski examines their win along with several duds.
For much of the season, the Blue Jays couldn't buy a hit with runners in scoring position — that has changed while their top rivals are now struggling with RISP.