Can Astros keep their championship window open?

Yahoo Sports national MLB insider Russell Dorsey examines the Astros winning formula and if it can continue after after an early exit from the team’s ninth postseason in ten years.

Video Transcript

The Houston Astros have been the most successful franchise in baseball over the last decade with seven consecutive A L CS appearances prior to this season and two world Series titles and three appearances.

The Astros are the team in baseball that other organizations try to emulate.

But with so much success, can the Astros keep their winning ways going and keep their window open?

That's the question, they'll have to answer this off season now, for a team that has won as much as the Astros have over the last several seasons that requires a team to one spend in free agency, but also use a lot of prospect capital to bring in players to help them win as much as they have over the last decade.

The Astros have done just that, but what it also requires is a team to evaluate and continue to replenish not only their farm system but their big league roster, even as players like Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa have gone on to greener pastures.

The Astros have been able to develop a core with players like Jeremy Pena, Jordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker.

Now while having solid position players like Kyle Tucker, Jordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena are important.

The key to keeping the Astros window open might lie within their starting pitching.

GM Dana Brown told Yahoo sports this at last week's GM meetings.

Once you have a lot of pitching, it gives you a chance to get to the postseason.

It gives you a chance to go deep in the postseason and it also gives you that chance every year to feel good about the club.

Now you have to hit as well, but when you pitch and are in every game, we got a chance to win.

Now, the biggest obstacle for the Astros this off season will be what happens with their long time third baseman Alex Bregman, who's a free agent for the first time.

If Bregman indeed leaves in free agency, the Astros are gonna have to figure out a way to fill a major hole in their lineup and retool their roster to ensure they're back on top in the A L West in 2025.