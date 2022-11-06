Astros Fans Go Wild For World Series Win at Houston Brewery

Astros fans erupted in cheers in Houston, Texas, as their team clinched the World Series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies four games to two on November 5.

Video filmed by Twitter user @JolenaLena shows fans cheering and jumping for joy at a local brewery after the Astros beat the Phillies 4-1 on Saturday night.

Saturday’s victory marked the Houston Astros’ first title since the cheating scandal that soured the team’s 2017 World Series win. Credit: @JolenaLena via Storyful