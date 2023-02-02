Astronomers in Greece spot 'green' comet

STORY: Astronomers in Greece observed a 'green' comet as it passed close to Earth

the first time it’s done so in 50,000 years, when Neanderthals still inhabited Eurasia

Location: Corinth, Greece

[Alkisti Bonanos, Astronomer]

“It has a velocity of 57 kilometers per second. Its appearance is green because of its composition, it has diatomic carbon and cyanogen which makes it appear green.”

Date: February 1, 2023

The green comet’s formal name is C/2022 E3 (ZTF)

The comet had been lurking in the night sky for months

It flashed through the sky at a distance of 26.4 million miles from Earth