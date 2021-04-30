AstraZeneca reports vaccine sales of $275 mln

AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine contributed $275 million to first-quarter sales, but cut a little off its earnings.

On Friday (April 30) the company posted better-than-expected results, and forecast growth in the second half.

This is the first time the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has given financial details of the distribution and sales of its vaccine.

It developed the shot with Oxford University and has said it will not make a profit from it during the pandemic.

Vaccine revenue included delivery of about 68 million doses, giving the vaccine a price tag of around $4 per shot.

It says sales in Europe, where it faces a legal case, contributed $224 million.

The results come after a bruising start to the year as the drugmaker struggles with production issues.

It also faces a legal battle after cutting deliveries to the EU, and probes into rare blood clots in people who got the shot.

But AstraZeneca was one of the leaders in the global race to develop a vaccine.

Its cheap and easily transportable shot was hailed as a milestone in the fight against the crisis.

While the coronavirus continues to have a mixed impact on drugmakers, AstraZeneca's core business has proved resilient.

The company on Friday maintained its guidance for 2021 and predicted better times ahead.

Its shares jumped around 3.5% in early trade.

Latest Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • Kevin Porter Jr. drops 50 on the Bucks one day after $50K strip club fine

    The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.

  • 2021 NFL draft live blog: Follow first-round picks on Yahoo Sports

    With a loaded 2021 NFL draft class stockpiled with quarterbacks, plenty of teams are hoping their future will be brighter after this weekend.

  • Brewers place Corbin Burnes on IL, decline to say why

    One of the hottest pitchers in MLB just got sidelined.

  • Alabama ties 2004 Miami for most first-round picks in single NFL draft

    The Crimson Tide have 10 first-rounders in the last two years.

  • NFL draft: 49ers end the suspense with the third pick, take North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

    The 49ers finally ended a big mystery on Thursday night with the third pick.

  • Report: Tim Tebow worked out for Jaguars, trying for comeback as TE

    Tim Tebow is back. Again. Some more.

  • Why Nikola Jokic is the MVP

    In a season in which no one has been themselves, the Nuggets have remained the Nuggets, which is why Jokic is the MVP.

  • Kyle Lowry on 600th game with Raptors, conversation with OG after rookie season

    Point guard Kyle Lowry discusses playing his 600th game as a Toronto Raptor and the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season

    Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.

  • Freddie Gillespie on new contract, viral Miley Cyrus video

    Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie discusses his emotions after signing a two-year contract, and the response he received from a viral video that showed him dancing and singing to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 2021 NFL Draft First Round Recap

    Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and… Trey Lance? The trio of Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recorded the late-night instant draft recap you have been waiting for. The guys also break down Urban Meyer’s first draft haul…will he add Tim Tebow to the squad as well? And whatever you do, stick around for Pat’s hysterical rant on awful Kentucky Derby names from the past…we promise you won’t regret it.

  • Betting millions on QBs who can turn clubs around on a dime

    Last season wasn’t just the strangest in the 100 years of pro football, it was also the highest-scoring by almost any measure — average score, total points and especially passing touchdowns. And because the NFL is a copycat league, you didn’t have to be a general manager, scout or even Mel Kiper Jr. to make an educated guess about how Day 1 of the draft would unfold. On the one hand, some of the strangeness was gone. Commissioner Roger Goodell was on stage in Cleveland along with a dozen top prospects and smaller-than-usual, but just-as-frenzied-as-ever crowd of draftniks. On the other, the selections made clear that tossing the pigskin around the NFL is in like never before. Quarterbacks occupied the top three slots — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville; BYU’s Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance to San Francisco — and five of the first 15. Receivers filled the next three and totalled five among the 32 picks. Most every selection after that — weighted toward cornerbacks, edge rushers and left tackles, who protect the QB’s blind side — was designed solely to make life harder or easier for those first two groups to play pitch and catch. There’s increasingly scant rewards for rushing the football compared to throwing it these days. That’s why only two running backs and one guard made the cut in the first round. The NFL and its draft have been heading in this direction for nearly two decades. Rule changes made it easier for high-flying offences to operate, while wisely cutting down on the brain-rattling hits that made the game hard to watch without wincing. Why build a team patiently when a great quarterback can turn a franchise around on a dime? We saw 43-year-old Tom Brady turn the trick in Tampa last season, and 24-year-old Josh Allen nearly do it in Buffalo. Small wonder the clubs’ brain trusts are more willing than ever to risks millions in search of the next one. Some draftniks were skeptical whether Wilson, who grew up in Utah, could be that guy, especially under the withering glare of Jets fans and New York’s quick-tempered media. They quickly learned one thing Wilson doesn’t lack is confidence. “When a team isn’t doing super well and you can go in there and actually be a key piece to actually flip that organization around, I think that’s so special,” he said. But that wasn’t even the gutsiest move of Thursday night. That belonged to the last quarterback taken — Alabama’s Mac Jones, at No. 15 by New England — who promptly took to Twitter to hype his own draft trading card. “Can’t imagine a better place to be than #PatsNation,” Jones tweeted, a move sure to endear him to grumpy Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide tied the record of six first rounders, set by the Miami Hurricanes’ in 2004. In this case, all but one of the six were offensive players. Alabama’s conference, the SEC, had an additional six players chosen, and they lined up mostly on the attacking side of the ball, too. The conference that once served as a kind of Amazon fulfilmentcentre for fearsome defenders, bruising running backs and 10-3 final scores, is now, like the NFL, squarely in favour of lighting up the scoreboard. Toward that end, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase was drafted with the fifth pick by Cincinnati, where he’ll be reunited with his former Tiger teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow; and Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle was taken at No. 6 by Miami, where he’ll, too, get to sing the Crimson Tide fight song with his college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. As if the position needed any more attention, the hottest rumour hanging over the draft was whether Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, will have anything more to do with his employers of the last 15 years, the Green Bay Packers. Last year, the club used its late first-round pick on Utah State QB Jordan Love, a move that reportedly upset Rodgers. “I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said, after the Packers’ first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes this time around. “Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football team is really immeasurable, you know what I mean?” Trust us, we get it. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Jim Litke, The Associated Press

  • Bill Belichick just took a huge step away from the Tom Brady era. Now Mac Jones has to live up to the ghost of the GOAT

    The union between Jones and the Patriots materialized at the perfect intersection of need, familiarity and skill set, not to mention a dire moment in time.

  • NFL Draft Round 1: Trey Lance, Justin Fields & Mac Jones surprises highlight otherwise chalky night

    Liz Loza, Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don recap the good, the bad and the ugly from night one of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Smith leads stellar D-backs' bullpen in 5-3 win over Rockies

    PHOENIX — Caleb Smith doesn't mind admitting he was angry at being pulled from Arizona's starting rotation after one ineffective start at the beginning of the season. In fact, he still is. But instead of moping, he got better. Now he's among the reasons the Diamondbacks are suddenly playing good baseball. Smith was one of five Arizona relievers who threw a scoreless inning on Thursday night, which allowed Arizona time to rally for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. After a 5-10 start to the season, the D-backs are now 13-12. “Anything they want me to do, I'll do,” Smith said. “And I'll do it with a smile — well maybe not a smile on my face — but to the best of my ability. And I won't complain about it.” The Rockies built a 3-0 lead by the third inning after Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon all had run-scoring hits. But the Diamondbacks responded with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game. Josh Rojas' solo homer to right field — his second of the season — cut the D-backs' deficit to 3-2. Arizona's decisive rally came in the seventh when Eduardo Escobar tripled into the right-centre gap, scoring Josh VanMeter. David Peralta followed with a single that brought home Escobar, and the D-backs had their final 5-3 margin. Arizona right-hander Luke Weaver lasted just four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks. But the D-backs' bullpen was excellent: Chris Devenski, Taylor Clarke, Smith (2-1), Kevin Ginkel and Stefan Crichton all pitched a scoreless inning. “These guys came out on the attack,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I could feel it in the dugout.” Smith stuck out the side in the seventh. He had about as good of an inning as a reliever can have: 13 pitches, nine swinging strikes, three strikeouts and a zero on the scoreboard. The left-hander said he watched some tape from his more successful 2019 season that gave him a few hints on how to improve his performance. Smith said that while he was mad about the decision to move him to the bullpen, he also understood. He didn't throw the ball particularly well during spring training and gave up four runs in three innings during his only start. “If you take it negatively and mope around, you're not any help to the team,” Smith said. Since his move to the bullpen, Smith has given up just one run over 12 2/3 innings while striking out 16. Crichton earned his third save. Colorado's Robert Stephenson (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs, including one earned, in the seventh. Arizona finished with 12 hits. “You saw the Diamondbacks throw five guys and they each put up a zero," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "We threw three guys, Stephenson got nicked, and that’s the ball game.” ADDING ADAMS The Rockies selected the contract of veteran first baseman Matt Adams from the team’s alternate training site. The 32-year-old was signed by Colorado in late March. He’s a career .259 hitter with 118 homers and 397 RBIs in stints with St. Louis, Washington and Atlanta. To make room on the roster, the Rockies optioned outfielder Sam Hilliard to their alternate training site. They also designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment. Goudeau was claimed off waivers by the Rockies in April from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adams came into the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth but struck out looking to end the game. TRAINER'S ROOM Diamondbacks: Devenski (restricted list) was added back to the roster after three outings at the alternate site. Devenski left the team shortly after opening day because of personal issues. He gave up two runs over two innings in his first two outings of the season before his absence. ... The team optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to the alternate site to make room for Devenski. Lopez had a 6.30 ERA in 11 appearances. UP NEXT The Rockies and Diamondbacks meet for the second game of the four-game series on Friday night. Colorado will send RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA) to the mound. He'll face Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31), who is making his first appearance since throwing a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves on Sunday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press

  • Packers GM: 'We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers'

    Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he can't envision any scenario in which he would deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Gutekunst said Thursday night after the first round of the NFL draft. ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to come back to the Packers. The ESPN report, citing unidentified sources, said the Packers have offered to extend the reigning MVP's contract and that team CEO Mark Murphy, Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur each met with Rodgers during the off-season. Gutekust responded to the report by saying that “we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.” He expanded on those remarks late Thursday following the Packers' first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. “I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said. “Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader. He’s so important to his teammates, to his coaches, so yeah, that’s the goal.” San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledged he had checked with the Packers about Rodgers' potential availability and was quickly rebuffed. The 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick. “We inquired and it was a quick end to the conversation,” Lynch said. “It wasn’t happening.” Without going into specifics, Gutekunst said Packers officials had communicated with Rodgers on Thursday. Rodgers, 37, has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. But his long-term future has been a topic of speculation ever since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round to select Rodgers’ potential successor, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, with the 26th overall pick in last year’s draft. Rodgers acknowledged after last year’s draft that he was surprised by the Love selection and that it complicated his hopes of finishing his career at Green Bay. “I certainly look back to last year’s draft and just kind of, maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better,” Gutekunst said. “There’s no doubt about it. The draft’s an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it’s going to unfold and it happens pretty fast. But certainly I think looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better.” Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018. Even as Rodgers threw an NFL-leading 48 touchdown passes and earned his third MVP award last season, he referred to his future as a “beautiful mystery.” Following the Packers’ NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay, Rodgers said that “a lot of guys’ futures are uncertain, myself included.” Rodgers attempted to clarify those postgame remarks less than a week later when he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” in 2021. “There’s conversations to be had. I’m going to have them with the right people,” Rodgers said at the time. “But it’s the same conversations we have every single year. There’s no big, ‘I’m going to come to the table with I need this, this and this.’ We have honest conversations about where we’re at every single year, whether that’s with Brian, Matt, Mark. I’ve had these conversations for years. That’s part of being a leader on the squad and having a pulse on the team and the direction we’re going.” This continues an eventful stretch for Rodgers, who got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley and had a guest-hosting stint on “Jeopardy!” Rodgers said he’d like to be the permanent host and that he believed he could work it around his football schedule. Green Bay drafted Rodgers while eventual Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was still on its roster. Rodgers spent his first three seasons backing up Favre, who announced his retirement in March 2008. When Favre came out of retirement later that year, the Packers traded him to the New York Jets and ushered in Rodgers’ arrival as their starting quarterback. ___ AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Rashod Bateman to the Baltimore Ravens

    Rashod Bateman is an interesting receiver prospect, but it could be tough for him to make an immediate impact on the run-heavy Ravens.