Assist of the Night: Tyler Herro

The singer told the protester to ‘get the f*** off b****’ as she circled her
A study into an artificial sweetener commonly used in hot drinks and found in diet soft drinks has uncovered an "unexpected effect on the immune system", scientists say. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London found that consuming a high amount of sucralose lowers activation of T cells - a type of white blood cell - in mice. If the sweetener is found to have similar effects in humans, it could be used to treat people with autoimmune disorders, including conditions like type 1 diabetes.
International financial firms have left or are planning their exits from Russia. Some Russian banks have also been banned from SWIFT.
Russia-US relations in ‘lamentable’ state after drone collision as war in Ukraine continues to rage
"We don't need that," lawyer Joe Tacopina told "The Beat" host.
"I think he was also worried about his marriage getting blown up," said Tim O'Brien, who wrote the book "TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald."
"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair
This will bring back some dodgeball memories.
A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They
The Oscar-winning actress said the word live on air during a discussion about Donald Trump losing the 2020 election.
Fans on Twitter were left confused after they saw 'AGT: All Stars' judge Heidi Klum attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party wearing a bright yellow gown.
A Russian aircraft has been intercepted by British RAF and German fighter jets after it was identified near NATO airspace. Two Typhoon jets - one British and one German - reacted to the Russian aircraft after it failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control close to the NATO nation's airspace. The Ministry of Defence said it was a "routine" NATO mission.
Psaki’s new show on MSNBC begins this weekend
"He just was so loyal and loving and just so in love. And I did not make it easy," the model and actress tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
A man who has served more than 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence has been released after the state of Florida reinvestigated the case and determined he did not commit armed robbery. “I can’t put it into words,” said Sidney Holmes, now 57, in an interview with ABC affiliate WPLG after he was exonerated and freed on Monday. According to Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, a thorough reinvestigation of the 1988 armed robbery case that led to Holmes’ conviction “raised reasonable doubts about his guilt.”
The Brazilian supermodel was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica for the third time in March
The former president bragged about knowing high-profile figures during the promotion of his new book.
When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke about 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Emily Blunt on the 2023 Oscars red carpet, she crashed the interview to hear what he said about her.
Royal fans were shocked when Kate Middleton didn't curtsy to King Charles III at the Commonwealth Day service, here's why...
El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets. The tough statement came as the administration of President Nayib Bukele asked for yet another extension of an anti-gang emergency measures that would take the crackdown into its 13th month. Human rights groups say that there have been many instances of prisoner abuses and that innocent people have been swept up in police raids.