Assist of the Night: Santi Aldama

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets' second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England, with Bill Belichick's Patriots giving him fits all day. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets' next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year's No. 2 pic
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility. Back at the building for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing
DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals
DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals — including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys (7-3
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart
TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the
DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir
The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their
On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel
REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t