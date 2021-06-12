Assist of the Night: Nikola Jokic
The Suns have a commanding 3-0 lead over Jokic's Nuggets.
The Philadelphia 76ers blitzed the host Atlanta Hawks on both ends in the third quarter of Game 3, making a comfortable lead insurmountable and coasting to a 2-1 series lead.
The Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday night.
Djokovic figured out how to beat Nadal on clay: play the best tennis of his life.
The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.
Deep breaths, everybody.
The 6-foot-10 guy beat up the non-6-foot-10 guy.
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam underwent shoulder surgery and will miss five months.
The Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from captain Jack Eichel and are trying to get ahead of the impending trade fallout but the rebuild that follows in Buffalo will not be easy.
Italy kicked off Euro 2020 with an easy victory over Turkey.
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will have surgery to repair a previously undisclosed torn labrum in his hip.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was truly puzzled by a bizarre question following his team's elimination Thursday.
Former Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren was recently relieved of his head coaching duties with the Indiana Pacers and Nick Nurse could be in need of support with his coaching staff.
Alex Tuch isn't considered a star, but he absolutely should be considered a top threat for the powerhouse Golden Knights.
The Utah Jazz are beginning to prove that their regular season success is translating into a legitimate championship run.
William Lou and Blake Murphy look at what a new deal could look like for Gary Trent Jr. and if the Norman Powell trade was a success.
A pair of Colorado Avalanche fans had their flag snatched from them by a belligerent Vegas Golden Knights fan at the end of Game 6, prompting a fight.
Host Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Vegas Golden Knights' series victory over the Colorado Avalanche, and assesses what's next for both teams after the marquee Round 2 matchup.
The stamp Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young put on their first-round series with the New York Knicks and in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers has apparently run dry.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw bounced back from two bad outings with six sharp innings, Gavin Lux drove in four runs and hit one of five Dodgers homers, and Los Angeles routed the Texas Rangers 12-1 Friday night. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Lux homered in the first inning, a smashing start to open the Dodgers' seven-game homestand. Albert Pujols and Will Smith also went deep as Los Angeles won its fourth in a row and sent Texas to its 16th straight road loss. Kershaw (8-5) returned to the