Assist of the Night: Lonzo Ball

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Sean Monahan scored his first goal of the season and added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames, backstopped by Jacob Markstrom's 20-save shutout, made it six wins in a row with a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (6-1-1). The Flames were coming off a five-game Eastern road trip in which they never trailed and won all games by a combined score of 21-7. While less busy than