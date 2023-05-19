Assist of the Night: LeBron James

The NBA analyst called the Memphis Grizzlies superstar a "bigger fool" than he thought for again brandishing a firearm on social media.
The Wrexham FC co-owner told Palmer to "come back out like a gentleman" when his wife greets the team
Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to go with Dennis Schroder in a three-guard lineup Tuesday led to a slow start and an eventual loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
DeChambeau's shot on 17 really got away from him.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider had some choice words for a Yankees coach during a heated game Tuesday at Rogers Centre.
Jim Nantz is getting good at these subtle digs at LIV Golf.
"Anytime some trust is lost, then it makes the process much more difficult, and there was some trust lost," Kerr said.
It would be inaccurate to call this season the Angels’ last dance with Shohei Ohtani, despite his impending free agency.
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic had a triple-double performance in Game 1, but Lakers' Rui Hachimura could be the key in defending the two-time MVP in the series.
Miami's Erik Spoelstra is the best coach in the NBA. And definitely the best coach to never have won Coach of the Year. He’s proving it in the playoffs.
Randy Johnson struck and killed a dove in 2001 while playing for the same team Gallen pitches for now.
Pep Guardiola considered it the best performance by his Manchester City team. Not just beating Real Madrid but playing for 45 minutes and barely giving the Champions League holders a kick.
TORONTO — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-0 walkoff win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. His fourth homer of the season came on a first-pitch slider from Yankees left-hander Wandy Peralta (2-1). Cavan Biggio started the inning on second base as the automatic runner. Whit Merrifield reached when shortstop Anthony Volpe booted a grounder. Alejandro Kirk grounded out for the second out before Jansen hit a no-doubt shot over the wa
Real Madrid's 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City in Wednesday night's Champions League semi-final second leg prompted an emotional backlash in the Spanish media, as attention turned to "pathetic, cowardly" coach Carlo Ancelotti.
New York's love affair with Phil Mickelson still appears to run deep. A year after the six-time major champion left the PGA Tour to become the de facto face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league — a move that kickstarted multiple lawsuits and a sometimes bitter war of words among the sport's biggest stars — Mickelson strolled around Oak Hill ahead of this week's PGA Championship as if nothing from his surprising triumph at Kiawah in 2021 has changed other than than perhaps his seemingly ever-shrinking waistline. Wearing a hooded burgundy sweatshirt and his trademark aviator sunglasses, Mickelson made a leisurely tour of the front nine with fellow LIV competitors and PGA Tour defectors Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Talor Gooch ahead of Thursday's opening round.
A $97 million contract extension will make LeBron James the NBA's highest-paid player of all time and allows him to continue to live it up.
Apple TV+Can Ted Lasso still be called Ted Lasso if Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself exits the Ted Lasso Universe? (Try to read that sentence five times fast—it’s a lot of Ted Lassos.)Star and Season 2 showrunner Sudeikis has been fairly clear about his desire to wrap up the hit Apple TV+ comedy as the third season comes to a close. He hasn’t just been talking about leaving—Sudeikis has said in interviews that Season 3 is “the end of this story that we wanted to tell.” Apple TV+ has yet to con
The Clippers are in an unsettled situation with coach Tyronn Lue, who is said to be coveted by teams, including Milwaukee and particularly Phoenix.