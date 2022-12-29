Assist of the Night: Kevin Durant

Nearly a quarter of people had given unwanted gifts away, according to a Which? survey which asked people about Christmas in 2021.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and
Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a
Daniel McKitrick grew up playing hockey in Coral Harbour, Nunavut — an Arctic community on the northern shoreline of Hudson's Bay, where the average winter temperature is in the –20s C. Now he trains just a stone's throw from the Gulf of Mexico at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, around a 10 minute drive from the beach. It's just about always warm enough to go for a dip. "It's hot here all the time, even the winter," says 25-year-old McKitrick. Earlier this year he was signe
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa's Alec Connell (Feb. 28, 1925-Feb. 22, 1927) and Toronto's Turk Broda (Dec. 9, 1939-Jan. 23, 1941) both had 12-game streaks. “He's a great goaltender,” Tampa Bay d
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased. Yet, even at 13-2, the Eagles need their star QB to try to win one of the final two
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing and the Carolina Panthers racked up a franchise record 320 yards on the ground to beat the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday and keep their NFC South title hopes alive. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB. Raheem Blackshear and D.J. Moore also scored for the Panthers, who amassed
Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-
NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn't ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night's 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what's universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.” Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than 24 hours earlier, while Detroit played its first game since Dec. 21. The Penguins started strong with four goals on 12 first-period shots. Dylan
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s
TORONTO — Though he was first shocked when he got the news, Daulton Varsho is viewing his recent trade to the Toronto Blue Jays as potentially being one of the best things that could happen to him. The former Arizona Diamondback was sent to Toronto in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Gabriel Moreno on Friday. "You think you're going to stay at one spot your whole career and usually that never happens," Varsho told reporters on a video call Saturday. "I'm glad I have family