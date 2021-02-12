Assist of the Night: Jayson Tatum

The Raptors were clearly burnt out in a loss to the Celtics after a taxing but encouraging week-long stretch.
“If you’re going to play a team seven times in a row, it’s going to happen.”
A bevy of former Iowa players spoke out about alleged racist comments made by Doyle.
Klete Keller was recognized in the riots by an FBI agent and others in part because of the Team USA jacket he was wearing.
The Toronto Raptors announced they will play out the remainder of the 2020-21 season in Tampa Bay.
Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win despite a knee injury.
The WHL's Red Deer Rebels are taking living at the rink to the next level.
The NBA added that Young was wrong about the no-call in a statement.
Willie O'Ree will have a proper number retirement ceremony next January.
The British Open is set to take place at Royal St. George's in July.
The Dallas Stars didn't have to release a statement about playing the national anthem. In doing so, they're perpetuating harm towards communities who don't fit their core demographic.
LeBron claims the overall lead, and there's a little movement at the bottom of the lists.
The Dodgers formally introduce Trevor Bauer to Los Angeles, plus the Royals trade for Andrew Benintendi in this edition of FastCast
A new education center for Detroit will be part of Matthew Stafford's legacy.
The President at Bluefield College, an NAIA school in Virginia, suspended players who knelt during the national anthem in protest.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Almirola held off a late move from Joey Logano.
Who among us hasn't had a Hall of Fame shortstop's head appear during a key life moment.
Bob Bowlsby may not be happy with Chris Beard, but Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt is standing by him.
Yoshiro Mori made headlines earlier this month when he pushed back on the idea that the committee needed more women on its board, essentially saying they talk too much.