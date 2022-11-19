Assist of the Night: Ja Morant

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,
After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in
=On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”
TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St
MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. Buchnevich's first career shootout goal in five attempts gave St. Louis its fifth straight victory — after losing a franchise-record eight consecutive
SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9 seconds left, knocking in a loose puck from the top of the crease while the Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage with goalie David Rittich on the bench and Seattle’s Carson Soucy sent to the penalty box for roughing wi
With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so
DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh
ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o