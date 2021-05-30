Assist of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the overtime winner as the Canadiens edged the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday to force a seventh and deciding game.
The Jazz closed out their win against Memphis on a 14-2 run to win Game 3.
Contract negotiations between the Oilers and pending UFA centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have reportedly gotten "mangled" over recent weeks.
Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and Chelsea outwitted favored Manchester City tactically.
A smattering of Leafs and Canadiens fans paid an exorbitant amount of cash to be part of the first indoor sports crowd in Canada since the pandemic began.
David Pastrnak got his second career playoff hat trick and David Krejci had four assists as the Bruins dropped the Islanders 5-2 in their series opener on Saturday night.
Toronto Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo interrupted a media conference to make sure he didn't miss a big family milestone.
Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Georgia on Saturday on multiple domestic violence charges.
Two Canadian athletes from different worlds met Saturday because of a combination of the best and the worst in human nature.Olympic cross-country ski champion Beckie Scott, who is the chief executive officer of Spirit North, was told by a colleague Tuesday about a sudden spike in donations to the organization, which works with Indigenous children to provide confidence, leadership skills, and mental and physical health via sport.Twenty-five donations flooded the organization's website in half an hour "which is highly unusual," Scott told The Canadian Press on Saturday from Canmore, Alta."We were really puzzled," Scott said. "We hadn't connected the dots yet."Reports that Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear was the target of racism began surfacing that same day. Bear confirmed the following day in a video statement he'd been subjected to "racist behaviour on social media" after Edmonton's elimination from the first round of NHL playoffs in four straight games by the Winnipeg Jets."I'm here to stand up to this behaviour, to these comments," Bear said during that statement. "I'm proud of where I come, I'm proud to be from Ochapowace First Nation."Spirit North donations spiked by almost $10,000 in 24 hours. Donors indicated in online messages the contributions were because of Bear, Scott said."It felt very heartwarming to receive that support," Bear told The Canadian Press. "It shows people care. I believe I did the right thing."It's just really good to see the support in everyone who stands up with me and everything we're going through."Bear was a child growing up on Saskatchewan's Ochapowace Nation when Scott won gold and silver medals in Olympic cross-country skiing in 2002 and 2006 respectively. Scott received her gold medal two years after her 2002 race. She finished third, but competitors who beat her were eventually disqualified for performance-enhancing doping. Founded in 2009, Spirit North gives Indigenous youth in 62 communities stretching from Ontario to B.C. to Northwest Territories the chance to ski, mountain bike, canoe and try other sports.Half of the organization's board of governors are Indigenous and charity is guided by an Indigenous advisory council.On her first trip to a Northern Alberta school to run a cross-country session, Scott says she watched an eight-year-old boy go from hiding in a cardboard box in the principal's office to throwing his arms in the air and laughing after skiing down a slope."The principal turned to me and said, 'that's the first time I've ever heard him laugh,'" Scott said.Scott, 46, and Bear, 23, didn't cross paths until Bear's agent arranged a virtual meet Saturday."I think it's amazing. I didn't really know about Spirit North until this," Bear said. "It's drawn a lot of interest towards myself. I'm really interested in what she has to offer going forward."Bear has played two seasons for the Oilers. He wore a jersey with his name spelled in Cree in an exhibition game against the Calgary Flames last July.Scott's initial reaction to a jump in donations was she wanted to speak with Bear."That's the most important person who needs to know that these donations have come in his honour," she said."Ethan is a current athlete and I'm a former athlete. We both have the lived experience of the kind of benefits and values sport can bring to someone's life. "Some kids in this country aren't given a chance to experience that. That's unacceptable, so we're very aligned in our values and a determination to try to change that."Spirit North's annual operating budget is $2 million, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made fundraising difficult, Scott said."It's been a tough year for us," she said. "Ten thousand dollars really does feel like a lot at the moment."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
They’ll be underdogs in the court of public opinion, but they don’t feel like it after sweeping the Miami Heat.
Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.
A tweet from the official Roland Garros account seemed to slam Naomi Osaka for refusing to meet with reporters at the French Open on Saturday.
Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.
William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.
SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger homered late, and the Seattle Mariners sent the Texas Rangers to their 11th straight road loss with a 3-2 victory Saturday night. The Rangers managed four hits in their fifth consecutive defeat overall. They matched the second-longest road skid in team history, an 11-game stretch in April and May 1982. Texas dropped 12 in a row away from home in May and June 2003. Crawford hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to break a 1-all tie and Haniger added his 14th of the season in the eighth. The long balls gave the Mariners their season-high third straight victory and their major league-leading 12th one-run win. Seattle is 12-5 in one-run games, including Friday’s 3-2 victory over Texas. José Godoy singled home Kyle Lewis in the second for Seattle's first run. Mariners starter Justin Dunn struck out eight and pitched one-hit ball through 5 2/3 innings to stretch his AL-leading streak of games with three or fewer runs allowed to 15. But he was pulled after allowing his second hit, again failing to make it through the sixth. Daniel Zamora (1-0), Paul Sewald and Rafael Montero allowed two hits in 3 1/3 innings. Montero earned his seventh save after giving up Nick Solak's second sacrifice fly of the game in the ninth. Dunn hit Isaiah Kiner-Falefa with a pitch leading off the fourth, then issued back-to-back walks with one out before Solak’s sacrifice fly tied it at 1. Mike Foltynewicz (1-5) scattered six hits over seven innings, striking out two, but was done in by Crawford’s second homer of the season. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: RHP Will Vest returned to the team after his COVID-19-related stay on the injured list. Manager Scott Servais said Vest was scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday to evaluate his fitness after quarantining in San Diego since May 21. Fellow relievers Kendall Graveman and Drew Steckenrider remain in San Diego under quarantine. The Mariners put RHP Erik Swanson on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain and transferred RHP Casey Sadler (right shoulder impingement) to the 60-day IL. UP NEXT Rangers: LHP Hyeon-jong Yang (0-2, 5.47 ERA) tries to stop a two-game skid in his fourth major league appearance. Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.02) looks for his second straight win after giving up a run on four hits in his last start. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Talbott, The Associated Press
It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak got his second career playoff hat trick, David Krejci had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night in the opening game of their second-round playoff series. Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall also scored, and Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists for the Bruins, who will host Game 2 on Monday night. Tuukka Rask finished with 20 saves as the Bruins kept most of the action at the other end of the ice, outshooting the Islanders 40-22. Adam Pelech and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, Jordan Eberle had two assists and Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves, keeping New York in it through the first 40 minutes despite the onslaught of shots from the Bruins. CANADIENS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, OT TORONTO (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored at 15:15 of overtime and Montreal beat Toronto to force Game 7 in the first-round series. Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Carey Price made 41 saves in front of the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the pandemic. Jason Spezza and T.J. Brodie scored for Toronto, beating Price with under 10 minutes to go in regulation to tie it. Jack Campbell stopped 28 shots. Game 7 is Monday night in Toronto, with the winner facing Winnipeg. Also an overtime winner in Game 5 in Toronto, the Canadiens are looking to come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win for the third time in franchise history. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Steve Stricker took advantage of Mike Weir's back-nine collapse Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. Stricker shot a 3-under 67 in a stiff north breeze at Southern Hills for a one-stroke lead over Alex Cejka, the senior newcomer who beat Stricker in a playoff this month in the major Regions Tradition in Alabama. Stricker was at 6-under 204. Cejka shot 68. Weir, from Brights Grove, Ont., was 8 under through 11 holes, then made a double bogey on 12, starting a stretch of giving back five shots in five holes. The Canadian left-hander finished with a 74, leaving him three strokes behind Stricker, but still in the final group Sunday. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in Texas earlier this month for his first PGA Tour Champions victory. Calgary's Stephen Ames shot a 2-over 72 in the third round at Southern Hills and was at 5-over 215. David Morland IV, of Aurora, Ont., shot an even-par 70 and climbed 30 positions in the leaderboard, tied for 37th. Cejka, a four-time winner on the European Tour, won his only PGA Tour event in 2015 when he captured the Puerto Rico Open. He played his way onto the PGA Tour Champions as a Monday qualifier and was an alternate in Alabama before getting in the field and eventually winning the Tradition. He was second at the Chubb Classic in April. “He’s been playing great,” Stricker said. “Yeah, I’m going to have my hands full tomorrow. I mean he’s been playing great and I’m going to have to take care of my own self, my own game and hopefully put up a good score. I know the confidence level that he has must be high if he’s right up there again this week. He started as a Monday qualifier and wins a major and he’s in contention again here this week, so it’s a great story. “ Cejka, a native of Czechoslovakia whose family fled the country for West Germany when he was 10, bogeyed his first two holes then made four birdies and no bogeys the rest of the way. He said he has watched numerous players in the past start with a bang on the senior tour after turning 50. “I’m riding the wave,” he said. “Let’s hope I’ll ride it for a little bit. I’m playing well and I just want to play as long and as good as possible because eventually it’s going to fade off. I mean, that’s normal, you know? But we’ll see what I can do the next whatever, weeks, months, couple years, who knows.” Stricker, the 2021 Ryder Cup captain who was 2-0 when playing with a 54-hole lead on the senior circuit before losing to Cejka, played a solid round, making five birdies against two bogeys. He hit his approach shot on the 10th hole to tap-in range, then holed out from a bunker on the 485-yard, par-4 16th that played straight back into the wind. “I stole one there,” Stricker said. “It’s a tough hole and you’re just trying to make a 4 there. . . This is a tough place and it gets your attention on a lot of shots It’s a great test of golf and I feel good about what I did today.” Weir pushed his tee shot to the left on the par-4 12th behind a tree, punched out, then missed the green right with a short iron and failed to get up and down for the double bogey. He left his third shot short in a bunker on the par-5 13th leading to another bogey, the pushed his tee shot on 15 and wound up missing a par save from 5 feet. His tee shot on 16 found a massive fairway bunker, leading to a layup and another missed par save. “I was just a little off with my game and this is a tough golf course,” said Weir, the winner in Houston this month. “It’s a demanding course and it will bite you. And I got bit a little bit today on the back side. I’ll go try to iron a couple things out here and try to get a good attitude, some good rest and get ready for tomorrow.” Beyond those in the final group, Tim Petrovic and K.J. Choi were five back at 1 under. Petrovic shot 68 and Choi 71. Jerry Kelly (69) and Stephen Leaney (71) were even par. Ken Macleod, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria homered, Logan Webb pitched five sharp innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6 Saturday night. The Giants have won consecutive games at Dodger Stadium, scoring a combined 19 runs, after losing the first four in the season series. Mike Yastrzemski hit two doubles and Wilmer Flores had three of the Giants' 16 hits after being reinstated from the injured list before the game. Webb (4-3) held the Dodgers to just one hit and one earned run. He struck out seven, walked none and retired the final 11 batters he faced. Webb made the start after a short stint on the injured list with a shoulder strain, so his outing was over after just 62 pitches. Albert Pujols hit his 669th career home run and doubled, and is tied with Babe Ruth for the fourth most extra-base hits in major league history with 1,356. Pujols drove in three runs, a day after he was robbed of a game-winning home run in the ninth by a stellar catch from Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman. Cody Bellinger made his return to the Dodgers lineup after nearly two months on the injured list with a hairline fracture in his leg. He received a nice ovation from the limited capacity crowd. He went 0 for 4 with a walk and scored a run. Max Muncy also homered for Los Angeles. Julio Urias (7-2) had his worst start of the season and allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on 11 hits in five innings. After making back-to-back errors at second base in the second inning, Solano quickly made up for those miscues. He hit a two-run homer in the third to give the Giants a 5-2 lead. TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: INF Flores (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Dodgers: OF Bellinger (hairline fracture left leg) and INF/OF Zach McKinstry (right oblique strain) were reinstated from the IL and both started ... RHP Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) will make one more rehab start and if he reaches about five innings and/or 75 pitches, he could be rejoin the Dodgers after that. UP NEXT Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman (5-0, 1.53 ERA) allowed five hits in five innings in his last start, beating Arizona. Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.94) is making his 50th career start against the Giants in an impressive run, going 24-13 with a 1.79 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. Kershaw is tied for the second-most wins in MLB. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets’ season-high five homers, Taijuan Walker pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and New York routed Atlanta 13-2 Saturday night as word spread that Braves star Marcell Ozuna had been arrested. Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery/family violence, according to Fulton County Jail records in Georgia. The 30-year-old outfielder was booked Saturday by the Sandy Springs Police Department, and an apparent photo of his arrest was posted by a user on Twitter. Ozuna, who led the NL with 18 homers last year, was placed on the injured list Friday by the Braves with two dislocated fingers on his left hand. He re-signed with Atlanta in February on a $65 million, four-year deal. Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney piled on with homers during the Mets’ seven-run sixth inning. McKinney was playing his third game for New York after being acquired this week from Milwaukee. Lindor connected in the seventh, his fourth homer since being traded by Cleveland in January and signing a $341 million, 10-year deal with New York. Lindor raised his batting average to .191 with two hits, snapping a 1-for-17 slide. Booed frequently at Citi Field this month, he said before the game he understood fan frustrations and was working fervently to fix his swing. Walker (4-1) had been out since May 17 with left side tightness but returned in top form, striking out eight while allowing two hits and a walk. The right-hander threw 80 pitches and slimmed his ERA to 1.84 over nine starts since signing a a $23 million, three-year contract with the Mets as a free agent. NL East-leading New York has won four straight despite having 16 players on the injured list, improving to 25-20. The Mets had 13 hits and topped three homers in a game for the first time this year. Atlanta dropped to 24-26. The Braves haven't had a winning record all season. After Friday’s series opener was postponed by rain, the skies cleared in time Saturday for the teams to play on a soggy but manageable field. The temperature at first pitch was 51 degrees, and showers forecast throughout the weekend held off long enough for the clubs to get the game in. Braves starter Ian Anderson (4-2) allowed four runs in four innings. The 23-year-old from Clifton Park, New York, was trying to become the first Empire State native to beat the Mets and Yankees on the road in the same season. He won in the Bronx on April 21. Anderson opened the first inning by striking out Villar and Lindor before McCann socked his solo shot the opposite way to right field. McCann had four hits and lifted his average from .197 to .221. New York loaded the bases in the second but came up empty when Villar's two-out drive was caught on the warning track in right. Dominic Smith's RBI single in the third made it 2-0 before Villar led off the fifth with a homer. GLOVELY Both teams flashed impressive leather early. In the first inning, Mets catcher Tomás Nido threw out Ronald Acuña Jr. trying to steal second, and Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman leaped to snare Smith's line drive. In the second, Villar ended the inning by sprawling at third base for William Contreras' line drive. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (torn right Achilles tendon) will be re-evaluated in two weeks before Atlanta decides whether he might return this season. Mets: 1B Pete Alonso (right hand sprain) planned to ramp up baseball activities Saturday and Sunday, and the Mets are hoping he won't need a rehab assignment before returning. ... OF Kevin Pillar (broken nose) is healing ahead of schedule and has resumed some baseball activities. Manager Luis Rojas said Pillar might need to wear a protective face shield in the outfield when he returns. ... New York hopes to activate RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow surgery) on Monday, pending results of his scheduled minor league rehab appearance Saturday. UP NEXT Mets ace Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA) is set Sunday night for his second start since an IL stint due to right side tightness. The Braves plan to pitch LHP Max Fried (2-2, 4.63), though rain is in the forecast all day. ___ Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jake Seiner, The Associated Press