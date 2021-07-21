Assist of the Night: Chris Paul
DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase homered as the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with a rain-delayed 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The Rangers have lost seven straight and been outscored 43-3 in five games since the All-Star break. They were shut out in the previous three before Tuesday. Tarik Skubal (6-8) got the win, giving up one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Three relievers finished fo
CHICAGO — Jose Abreu doubled and tripled early, then homered to cap a five-run rally in the eighth inning that vaulted the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 9-5 Tuesday night. Abreu hit his 18th homer, a three-run drive that sent the AL Central-leading White Sox to their fourth win in five games. Abreu connected off Hansel Robles (3-5) shortly after the Twins seized their first lead in the top half on a two-run homer by Jorge Polanco off reliever Ryan Burr. Minnesota has lost five of si
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javier Baez and Ian Happ triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Tuesday night. Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak by rallying against St. Louis closer Alex Reyes, who converted his first 22 saves opportunities this season. Chicago sent 10 batters to the plate in the ninth and capitalized on three walks, an error and a missed third strike. Baez trimmed the deficit to 6-5 with a two-run single off Reyes, Happ fo
As the final buzzer sounded, a stone-faced Chris Paul slowly walked off the court, down the tunnel and into the locker room. His feel-good story with the Phoenix Suns was denied the happy ending he craved. One of the NBA’s most accomplished players finally got to the sport’s biggest stage in his 16th season at 36 years old. He's an 11-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection and nine-time All-Defensive selection and often referred to as the ‘Point God’ for his near-perfect profile as an elite po