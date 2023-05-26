Assemblyman Kevin McCarty announces run for Sacramento mayor

Democratic California State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty on Thursday launched his bid for mayor of Sacramento. "I’m running for Mayor of Sacramento! I’m a homegrown Sacramentan ready to lean in to tackle our problems head-on," McCarty said in a statement. "We need real solutions to address homelessness and housing affordability, grow our economy, support our workers and families while improving neighborhood safety and livability. I’ll bring my experience as a neighborhood leader, Housing and Redevelopment Commissioner, City Councilmember and State Assemblymember to build partnerships and deliver results for Sacramento."