Assault victim felt 'violated,' shares story to alert others

A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to make sure what happened to her is told in full. For her safety, 11 News is not identifying the woman. She said she was shopping Monday afternoon at the Petco in Gambrills with her child when a man approached them. The woman said a white substance covered her sweatshirt. This occurred after police were called to the nearby Target for a similar incident. After Petco, police received another similar call from the nearby Safeway.