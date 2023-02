Local Journalism Initiative

Aim is a greater understanding between non-Indigenous and Indigenous Peoples By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On the path of Truth and Reconciliation it is important that we continue to learn more about one other. Indigenous Awareness Canada (IAC) has designed programs to create greater understanding and enhance communications between non-Indigenous and Indigenous Peoples. Robert Laboucane and Sean Hannah, both Métis, are the founders and course authors of IAC, which started