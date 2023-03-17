Aspen University nursing program in limbo
Students in Aspen University's nursing program are in limbo, with the program at risk of getting shut down in one week.
Students in Aspen University's nursing program are in limbo, with the program at risk of getting shut down in one week.
The judge brought a camera crew with him to film the students’ reactions
Rep. Stan McClain's (R) admitted that his bill would limit girls from talking about their periods, although he clarified that was not the intent.
Cape Breton University is on the fast track to creating its own medical campus, but the proposal is drawing mixed reviews from local physicians. Some say it will train more family doctors willing to work in rural areas, while others say the proposal relies too heavily on overburdened physicians who will be asked to provide hands-on experience for the new doctors in their clinics. Dr. Maddy Ziss came to Sydney, N.S., to complete her residency — post-graduate training for newly graduated doctors —
As the governor targets faculty and pushes for university programs to be slashed, Republicans cheer and educators and students worry
Students at Wellesley College in Massachusetts approved the referendum, which also requested alterations to gender-based language on campus
Schools are closed around the St. John's region and across the Avalon Peninsula all day Thursday, as wet snow began falling early Thursday morning and is expected to continue throughout the day. According to Environment Canada, total accumulations will vary depending on location, but the metro St. John's region can expect between five to 10 centimetres of snow, with more on higher terrain. While the amounts are not large, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District notes on its school
An “absurd” tax trap caused by Jeremy Hunt's childcare reforms means that high-earning parents would be better off if they took a £34,000 pay cut.
The Yukon government has been under fire this week from some parents and the opposition parties, over its plans to close the city's only downtown elementary school and replace it with a new facility elsewhere. Opposition MLAs also passed a non-binding motion from the NDP's Emily Tredger calling on the government to ensure that the downtown continues to have an elementary school. The territorial government announced last June that it would close the existing Whitehorse Elementary School building,
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is hosting a job fair to hire more Indigenous, Black and racialized staff, and it's getting lots of attention — a majority of it not positive. Many people responding to the WRDSB's tweet about the March 29 job fair accused the school board of discriminating against white candidates. A majority of the accounts that commented under the WRDSB tweet did not have obvious ties to Ontario's Waterloo region. On Tuesday, the WRDSB turned off the comments
Texas officials on Wednesday announced a state takeover of Houston's nearly 200,000-student public school district, the eighth-largest in the country, acting on years of threats and angering Democrats who assailed the move as political. The announcement, made by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's education commissioner, Mike Morath, amounts to one of the largest school takeovers ever in the U.S. It also deepens a high-stakes rift between Texas' largest city, where Democrats wield control, and state Republican leaders, who have sought increased authority following election fumbles and COVID-19 restrictions.
Although well-intentioned, President Joe Biden's proposed changes to the income-driven repayment (IDR) plan REPAYE may cause some borrowers to take on more educational debt than they would have...
ABC 8A Texas school is under fire after a video of students chanting racial slurs, including the N-word, surfaced. Now, community members want the students involved expelled and the president of the district’s board of trustees to resign.“It really makes my stomach ache and sick… that we have students in 2023 feel that they can actually put a race-hatred video together,” said Grand Prairie NAACP President Angela Luckey-Vaughn in a Facebook Live video this week. “What’s more disturbing is that th
The company that birthed global K-Pop groups NCT and Red Velvet — SM entertainment — is opening their very own K-Pop school for aspiring K-pop idols.
No one was injured in the crash, officials say.
Mississippian Angie Thomas wrote the popular fiction book that examines racism and police shootings of Black men. Here’s what happened.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Transgender students won't be allowed to use a public school restroom in Iowa that aligns with their gender identity under a bill that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds was expected to sign into law after it got final legislative approval Thursday. The bill received support only from Republicans, who argued it was needed to protect children who might feel uncomfortable sharing a restroom with a student whose gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth. O
Texas' takeover of Houston schools follows a national trend of GOP-led state leaders seizing control of entities in Democratic-led U.S. big cities.
The University of Southern California is expanding its presence in Washington, D.C., by opening the USC Capital Campus in the city's Dupont Circle neighborhood.
On a recent school day, the Rene Mouawad High School in Beirut was empty, its classrooms dark, just like all of Lebanon’s public schools have been for most of the past three months. Its striking teachers were protesting in front of the Education Ministry, not far away. About a hundred teachers joined the demonstration outside the ministry, blocking traffic and holding placards demanding pay raises.
In an incident reported at Sun Valley Magnet School, eight school-age children became ill after possibly eating pot gummies, according to fire officials.