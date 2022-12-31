'I ask myself where I went wrong' -Brazil's Bolsonaro

STORY: Bolsonaro, who has barely spoken since losing the election, has not confirmed where he is going, but plane tracking data suggests he is heading to Florida, where his security staff are already in place.

He has repeatedly said he would not hand over the presidential sash to Lula at Sunday's inauguration, breaking with Brazil's democratic tradition.

He may also face legal risks from remaining in Brazil as his presidential immunity expires when Lula takes office.