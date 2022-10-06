What makes route running so difficult? | Ekeler’s Edge

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon answer a viewers question on the complicated subject of running routes in the NFL? Austin tries to shine light on everything that goes into route running. While Matt who charts every wide receiver route ran during the regular season, reveals his favorite aspect of the art of route running. Another new feature of Ekeler’s Edge this season, fantasy managers have the opportunity to ask Austin a question on the show. Simply email your question to askaustin@yahoosports.com. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.