Asian food fair attendees say event was disorganized
Attendees are upset with the organizers of Saturday's Asian Collective Night Market at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Ticketholders and vendors flooded 11 News with calls, emails and direct messages on social media after experiencing traffic jams, long lines and a lack of food. WBAL-TV 11 News heard complaints from scores of people who believe they were cheated into buying a ticket and parking pass in advance. The money attendees paid for tickets and a parking pass appeared to be wasted because no one even asked for them. An estimated 26,000 people crammed the fairgrounds' parking lot Saturday to celebrate Asian culture and food, but visitors quickly realized the event had been overbooked and was disorganized.