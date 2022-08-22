Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons
Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The Asia Collective Night Market made claims to be the "DMV's ultimate Asian food fest." Promising live music, cultural activities and special Asian cuisine. But, festival goers said it was a disaster from start to finish.