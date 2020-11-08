Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president

In Hong Kong, local resident Michael Au Yeung told Reuters,''I have friends who are more pro-Trump. I personally feel that for the China-U.S. relationship the United State wanted to suppress China. I believe that both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party have reached a consensus. Many friends think that China-U.S. relations will be better if Joe Biden is elected, but I am not optimistic.''

"I think it's great. I think we had to get rid of Trump, well, they had to get rid of Trump. He's a racist, he's a bigot, he's a misogynist, sorry, true. I'm just happy he is gone, I don't think he's a good representative of the free world." said Sydney resident, Libby Pribut.

Many were happy that incumbent president Donald Trump had been voted out, but some worried about how relations between their country and the U.S. would, develop and that they would miss Trump's tough stance against China.

Biden's win ends Trump's chaotic four-year presidency in which he played down a deadly pandemic, imposed harsh immigration policies, launched a trade war with China, tore up international agreements and deeply divided many American families with his inflammatory rhetoric, lies and willingness to abandon democratic norms.