Ashton Hagans with a 2 Pt vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — There's going to be games when the Toronto Raptors have to learn on the job. Veteran centre Jakob Poeltl is eager to be part of those lessons. Immanuel Quickley led with 25 points as the Raptors held off the Houston Rockets 107-104 on Friday as Toronto welcomed back former star Fred VanVleet. The Raptors led by as much as 23 points but the game was decided by a single shot, which Poeltl said was discussed in the locker room post-game. "It's a good win for us and at the same time it's a