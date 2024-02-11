Ashton Hagans with a 2 Pt vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls reportedly asked for Jonathan Kuminga in Alex Caruso trade talks with the Golden State Warriors.
TORONTO — There's going to be games when the Toronto Raptors have to learn on the job. Veteran centre Jakob Poeltl is eager to be part of those lessons. Immanuel Quickley led with 25 points as the Raptors held off the Houston Rockets 107-104 on Friday as Toronto welcomed back former star Fred VanVleet. The Raptors led by as much as 23 points but the game was decided by a single shot, which Poeltl said was discussed in the locker room post-game. "It's a good win for us and at the same time it's a
TORONTO — There was no need for Kelly Olynyk to plug Scotiabank Arena into his GPS before coming to his first-ever game as a Toronto Raptor. He grew up around the arena with both of his parents working for the team. Olynyk, who was born in Toronto but raised in Kamloops, B.C., was traded along with guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz to the Raptors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday. Olynyk's mother Arlene worked for the Raptors from 1995 to 2004 as the first female scorekeeper in t
Spencer Dinwiddie signed Saturday with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, finding a new team quickly after getting traded by the Brooklyn Nets. The point guard was traded by the Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived.
The 19-foot, 4,000-pound statue of Kobe Bryant in downtown Los Angeles is just the latest example of a sports team honoring a player with this kind of larger-than-life presence. The Crypto.com Arena alone has statues of six other former Lakers employees, including five players. Bryant now joins that impressive list. Some athletes, such as Roberto Clemente and Jackie Robinson, have more than one statue honoring them. Here’s a look at a few of the notable statues honoring athletes. KAREEM ABDUL-JA
TORONTO (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points, RJ Barrett had 21 and the Toronto Raptors held on to beat Houston 107-104 on Friday night for their fourth straight home win over the Rockets. Jakob Poeltl had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Scottie Barnes added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors won their second straight after losing eight of nine. Toronto, coming off a victory over Charlotte on Wednesday, hadn’t won consecutive games since beating Cleveland on Jan. 1 and Memphis on Jan. 3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 30 points, Austin Reaves added 27 and the Los Angeles Lakers rode a spectacular 87-point first half to a 139-122 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. LeBron James had 21 points and 14 assists, and Rui Hachimura scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half while the Lakers put on an offensive masterclass in their fourth victory in five games. Anthony Davis added 20 points as Los Angeles dominated on the second night of a back-to-back se
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry made a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112 on Saturday night for their sixth victory in seven games. With the Warriors down 112-110 and 3.3 seconds to play, Curry caught the inbounds pass from Brandin Podziemski, turned and hit a 33-footer for his ninth 3-pointer of the night. He had 30 points. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 32 points, and Kevin Durant had 24. The Suns had two chances after Curry's 3-pointe
The Celtics improve to 40-12 as they defeat the Wizards, 133-129. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists as Kristaps Porzingis (34 points, 11 rebounds) had his second straight game of 30+ points and Jrue Holiday added 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Deni Avdiji led six Wizards in double-figures with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists as Corey Kispert (24 points) and Bilal Coulibaly (career-high 21 points, 8 rebounds) totaled 45 points.
Former Chicago Bulls MVP Derrick Rose nearly retired this past offseason.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and sparked a third-quarter rally to help the NBA-leading Boston Celtics get their 40th win of the season, 133-129 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Kristaps Porzingis added 34 points and 11 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday finished with 20 points for the Celtics (40-12), who reached 40 victories the fastest in a season since the 2008-09 squad did it in 49 games. It was Tatum’s 20th game this season in which he scored 30 or more points. Deni Avdij
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey expressed optimism on Friday that reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid would return from a knee injury in time for a possible postseason run. “We're hopeful,” Morey said before the 76ers hosted the Atlanta Hawks and three days after Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee. “Feedback has been more good than bad since we first heard about what led to his procedure. So, we're hopeful and we're building the team to make it better this year.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points, and the Dallas Mavericks matched their longest winning streak of the season at four games in a 146-111 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Daniel Gafford had 19 points and nine rebounds in his Dallas debut alongside P.J. Washington after both were acquired in trades before Thursday's deadline. Gafford, who wasted no time bringing energy off the bench as he will be expected to do when rookie Dereck Lively II
San Antonio Spurs (10-42, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: San Antonio travels to Brooklyn looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.The Nets are 12-16 in home games. Brooklyn is 10-23 against opponents with a winning record.The Spurs have gone 5-21 away from home. San Antonio ranks seventh in the Western Conference scoring 51.1 points per game in the paint led by Victor Wembanyama averagin
