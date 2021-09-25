Ash Rains Down as Volcanic Explosions on La Palma Continue

Ash rained down over firefighters on La Palma in the Canary Islands on Friday, September 24, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano blew open new vents that spewed lava and other material onto the island.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN) measured an increase in explosive activity on Friday afternoon. The agency later confirmed that new vents emitting volcanic material had opened.

Citing increased dangers posed by the volcano on Friday, authorities in the Canary Islands expanded evacuation zones on La Palma.

This footage, released by Tenerife firefighters on Friday, shows ash falling from the sky in the Todoque area of La Palma. Credit: Bomberos de Tenerife via Storyful