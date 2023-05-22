Ash From Popocatepetl Volcano Coats Streets in Puebla

Volcanic ash from Popocatepetl covered the city streets in Cholula, a suburb of Puebla, Mexico, on Sunday, May 21.

Footage recorded by @recorri2mx shows a layer of ash on buildings, sidewalks, and cars in the city.

The local government for the municipality of Puebla recorded two “moderate” eruptions at Popocatepetl on Sunday.

Schools in the municipality were closed until further notice, the local government said on Sunday. Credit: @recorri2mx via Storyful