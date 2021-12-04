Ash Clouds Block Out Sky as Indonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts

The Semeru volcano in East Java, Indonesia, erupted on December 4, sending huge clouds of ash into the sky.

This footage shows the sky above houses in the Lumajang Regency blocked out by thick clouds of dark ash. The Semeru volcano is located in the same region.

Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management said “Mount Semeru experienced an increase in volcanic activity as indicated by the occurrence of hot clouds falling,” and that they were “currently trying to establish a sectoral evacuation point in Kamarkajang Field, Sumberwuluh Village, Candipuro District, Lumajang Regency.”

Details of possible casualties and the extent of the damage caused were not known by the time of writing.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) in Darwin, Australia, said that the ash was drifting south-west. Credit: @ini_pika via Storyful