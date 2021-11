The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma spewed clouds of ash and other material on on the morning of Friday, November 5.

This footage, taken by Involcan on Friday morning, shows ash and smoke billowing from the volcano.

By Thursday, the lava flow covered 990.7 hectares, according to the European Union’s Copernicus satellite program. The program said 2,581 buildings had been destroyed. Credit: Involcan via Storyful