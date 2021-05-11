Asdrúbal Cabrera's two-run double
Asdrúbal Cabrera rips a two-run double to right field and extends the D-backs' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the 3rd inning
With no fans to flood the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard instead.
The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.
Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.
Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.
Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.
Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.
Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.
J. Cole is reportedly in Rwanda, preparing to play for the Rwanda Patriots when the BAL's inaugural season kicks off on Sunday.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses staying in Tampa for a few weeks after the season ends, how playing in Florida impacted the season and what the plan is for the players' offseason workouts.
Speaking in the third person, Baffert insisted that he's not the problem with horse racing. The real problem? Cancel culture, somehow.
Journeyman reliever Ryan Buchter spoke with Sports Illustrated about his mental health challenges and how he's helping others with it.
Mother's Day is not a competition but Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and his family were the real winners Sunday.
After John Tortorella reached his expiry date after a successful run with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the next potential chapter of his career.
Zahavi's wife and young children were tied up and gagged after robbers gained entry to their Amsterdam home.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
MONTREAL — Connor McDavid provided yet another highlight-reel goal Monday night with a game winner at Bell Centre. Fortunately for the Montreal Canadiens, it came in overtime. McDavid, sent in alone after a stretch pass from Leon Draisaitl, flipped the puck over Jake Allen's right shoulder at 2:42 of the extra session to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory. By making it out of regulation, the Canadiens earned the single point they were looking for to clinch a post-season berth in the North Division. "Tonight was an enormous game," said Montreal forward Paul Byron, who had a goal and an assist. "We knew what was at stake." McDavid, who also had an assist, now has a league-leading 102 points on the season. With two Montreal players caught deep in the offensive zone in overtime, Draisaitl found an in-flight McDavid on the opposite wing. "If it's kind of a quick turnover like that was and you've got a couple guys trapped, he's obviously thinking what I'm thinking," McDavid said. Dominik Kahun, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal had the other goals for the Oilers (34-18-2), who extended their road winning streak to six games. Byron's new linemates, Jake Evans and Artturi Lehkonen, tallied for the Canadiens (24-21-10), who are winless in their last four games. Edmonton has already locked up second place in the North Division. The Canadiens moved nine points ahead of the fifth-place Calgary Flames, who have three games in hand on Montreal. The Canadiens will close out their regular season Wednesday against the Oilers. Edmonton will wrap up its campaign Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. Evans opened the scoring in the first period with his first goal since Jan. 21, sniping a shot over Mikko Koskinen's left shoulder. Neal answered 20 seconds later at 9:52 by flipping in a loose puck by the side of the net. He beat Montreal goalie Jake Allen again seconds later but hit the post. Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton the lead at 13:29. Kailer Yamamoto had his stick lifted on a 3-on-2 break but the puck still found Nugent-Hopkins for his 15th goal of the season. Byron pulled Montreal even at 5:56 of the second period. He roofed a backhand after Lehkonen's pass slid through the goalmouth. Edmonton took a 3-2 lead when McDavid blew past Tomas Tatar before finding Kahun at the side of the net for the tap-in at 9:26. Lehkonen beat Koskinen early in the third period but the goal was waived off after a review determined the Canadiens were offside. The Montreal forward made no mistake at 13:04 when he wired it in from a tight angle. The game-tying goal was as big as a winner. "We had a tall task tonight," Byron said. "It was great to see everybody just pushing so hard in the third period to try to get (the equalizer). It was a great team effort." Byron returned to the lineup after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. Lehkonen and Evans had two assists piece on the new third line, which was also tasked with trying to shut down McDavid's line. "We were pretty confident that we were going to clinch the spot either this game or the next game," Lehkonen said. "But now that we've done it, we've just got to keep building on toward the end of the season." Edmonton outshot Montreal 35-28. Forward Brendan Gallagher (thumb) and goalie Carey Price (concussion) skated Monday morning but head coach Dominique Ducharme said neither player will play before the playoffs. Edmonton clinched its playoff spot on May 3. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. The Canadian Press
NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne made 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators finished the regular season by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0. Rinne tied Tom Barrasso for No. 19 in NHL history with his 369th victory in his first start since April 10. Now 38 and in the final year of his contract, Rinne notched his 60th career shutout in what might have been his final start for Nashville as fans chanted his name early and often. The goalie got a hug from each of his teammates at the end of the game before skating around and raising his stick. He also applauded the fans and waved to them. Matt Duchene scored twice, and Ryan Johansen and Tanner Jeannot each had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Rocco Grimaldi scored a short-handed goal. Nashville clinched the fourth seed in the Central Division on Saturday night with a 3-1 win over Carolina, the Predators' first this season over the division champs. That snapped the Canes' 13-game point streak with their first regulation loss since April 12. With nothing on the line, both teams rested several players before their first-round playoff series. Carolina sat captain Jordan Staal, forward Andrei Svechnikov and defencemen Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce. Nashville scratched 12 including goalie Juuse Saros, captain Roman Josi and defencemen Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm. Grimaldi gave Rinne the only lead he'd need at 2:51 of the first, grabbing the puck in the neutral zone and racing up to the front of the crease before stopping and beating Petr Mrazek with a backhander. Duchene scored 98 seconds later, skating across the crease and flipping a backhander past Mrazek. Duchene scored again at 4:19 of the second as the extra attacker on a delayed penalty making it 3-0. Jeannot scored Nashville's second short-handed goal 57 seconds into the third for a 5-0 lead. It was the eighth time Nashville has scored two short-handed goals in a game, the first since Halloween 2019. Rinne looked like the goalie who won the 2018 Vezina Trophy with a flurry of saves. He made 10 in the third, including one where he lost his stick as the Hurricanes passed the puck back and forth. During one timeout, fans gave him a standing ovation. DUCHENE'S NIGHT The forward skated on the top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen and posted his second two-goal game of the season. He also scored twice at Florida on Feb. 4 and has six goals in 34 games this season. Duchene has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 26 career games against Carolina. STREAK ENDED Johansen's power-play goal snapped Carolina's streak of killing 18 straight penalties, including 16 over the past seven games. That streak was Carolina's longest since March 2017 and tied for the seventh-longest in franchise history. ROSTER MOVE Earlier Monday, the Hurricanes recalled defenceman Joey Keane from Chicago of the American Hockey League. They also got back forward Jordan Martinook after he missed nine straight games with a lower-body injury. That came two days after the Hurricanes saw defenceman Jaccob Slavin exit in the first period with an unspecified injury, which coach Rod Brind’Amour described afterward as a tweak. Brind’Amour said Monday Slavin is day to day. UP NEXT Game 1 of the first-round series with Carolina hosting the Predators. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press
The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.
ATLANTA — Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old record for triple-doubles and missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as the Washington Wizards lost 125-124 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Westbrook completed his 182nd triple-double when he pulled down a rebound with 8:29 remaining. The nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 MVP finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, carrying the load for a Wizards team that was missing Bradley Beal, the league’s No. 2 scorer. Trae Young scored 36 points and John Collins added 28 for the Hawks, who moved within a half-game of the fourth-place New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference. Washington is 10th in the East, which would give the Wizards the final spot in the league’s new post-season play-in tournament. Beal has a strained left hamstring and the Wizards said earlier Monday he would also miss the team’s next game, a rematch at Atlanta on Wednesday. Washington called a timeout with 39.7 seconds remaining after Collins’ free throws put Atlanta up 125-122. Westbrook followed by hitting a runner and the Hawks called timeout with 18.2 seconds left. He got a clean look at a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left. His shot bounced off the rim, and Westbrook pounded the ball hard against the floor when the game ended. Bogdan Bogdanovich finished with 25 points and Clint Capela had 22 rebounds for Atlanta, which has won four of five. PACERS 111, CAVALIERS 102 CLEVELAND (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists as Indiana beat Cleveland and strengthened its hold on a play-in tournament spot. Kelan Martin scored a career-high 25 points and Caris LeVert had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who moved one-half game ahead of Washington into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Collin Sexton scored 25 points for the Cavaliers in their 11th straight loss, matching the eighth-longest skid in team history. Rookie Isaac Okoro had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Dean Wade had 19 points and 12 rebounds in their first career double-doubles. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press