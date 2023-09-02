Arts Avenue

The Daily Beast

Federal Bureau of InvestigationA member of the Proud Boys who smashed a Capitol window with a stolen police shield to let in a mob of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, tearfully begged for mercy before he was sentenced on Friday—only to turn around and yell “Trump won!” after a judge sent him to the slammer for 10 years.Dominic Pezzola, whom VICE first identified by his nickname “Spazzo,” was convicted in May of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and robbery involving government property