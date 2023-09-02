Arts Avenue
Renaissance Theaterworks annual fundraiser will be held on Sept. 7th
Renaissance Theaterworks annual fundraiser will be held on Sept. 7th
Federal Bureau of InvestigationA member of the Proud Boys who smashed a Capitol window with a stolen police shield to let in a mob of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, tearfully begged for mercy before he was sentenced on Friday—only to turn around and yell “Trump won!” after a judge sent him to the slammer for 10 years.Dominic Pezzola, whom VICE first identified by his nickname “Spazzo,” was convicted in May of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and robbery involving government property
The former president is trying to cash in on his most recent arrest.
Marc Short, who served as a chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, also pointed to who has led Trump "astray" in a number of cases.
"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath," a statement posted on the singer-songwriter's social media channels and website on Saturday read
Prince Harry was spotted celebrating his mother-in-law’s 67th birthday at the first night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour in California.
VANCOUVER — There's a stark contrast between public perception and the reality of how homeless people spend money, says a researcher who gave 50 homeless people in British Columbia $7,500 each to do with as they wished. Instead of blowing the windfall on "temptation goods", such as alcohol, drugs or cigarettes, they spent it on rent, clothing and food, the study led by University of British Columbia researcher Jiaying Zhao found. The handout even generated a net saving of almost $800 per recipie
Republican former president’s estranged niece has been a constant thorn in his side since the publication of her explosive best-seller ‘Too Much and Never Enough’ in July 2020, Joe Sommerlad writes
One of Meghan Markle's closest friends has shared a stunning new portrait of Prince Harry following the release of his Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus
The 14th Amendment bans insurrectionists from seeking office, and the question of whether Trump can even be on the ballot is likely headed to the high court.
Meghan Markle looks unreal in slinky sequin skirt and tight white top as she danced s the night away with Prince Harry and mum Doria Ragland at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour
It’s another good day for Taylor Swift. Having turned live music on its head with her Eras concerts, the singer has now lobbed a bombshell into the American movie business. Out of the blue on Thursday, she announced via social media that a big screen presentation of the Eras tour would be coming to US cinemas beginning October 13.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media that Putin visited the village of Turginovo to see places associated with his family. During a stop lasting only a few minutes, Putin expressed surprise that a science teacher at the local school was undertaking a doctoral degree and promised improved conditions to attract qualified people to the area. "Yes, yes, I agree, We'll do everything gradually," Putin told them during the encounter lasting only a few minutes.
Yes, she's talking about the sweatpants photo.
She's got that golden-hour glow.
Meghan Markle donned a red hot leg-split gown in her new docuseries with Prince Harry, Heart of Invictus, as the Duchess of Sussex attended a gala in New York.
The suitcases on the ground are so relatable.
A San Diego woman has been arrested after being accused of a murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband. Tatyana Remley, 42, has been charged with solicitation of murder after meeting with an undercover detective earlier this month and allegedly providing detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed of, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. Remley came onto law enforcement's radar when the sheriff's office made contact with her after responding to a house fire on July 2.
Elon Musk was staying in a Vancouver hotel with Grimes as he weighed up whether to buy Twitter, and played video games on a laptop all night.
“Lost files from Ibiza,” the model captioned an Instagram post with photos of the look.
Kevin Costner’s shocking exit from the biggest show on linear television, Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, became a focal point in the Oscar winner’s testimony at a Santa Barbara court hearing in his divorce case Friday morning. In Costner’s first public remarks about his abrupt departure and the series coming to an end with Season 5, the …