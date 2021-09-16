Artist plants flag for every American COVID-19 death

"When numbers get so large, it becomes difficult to really understand them, so I as a visual artist, wanted to make the number physical," she said as she oversaw its construction on the National Mall on Wednesday.

The exhibition, entitled "In America: Remember", will officially launch on Friday (September 17) and remain on display through October 3, 2021.

It will feature 43 sections of white flags and 3.8 miles (6 km) of walking paths, as well as white benches where visitors can stop to reflect, according to the artist's website.

People can also dedicate an individual flag to a loved one lost to COVID-19, either in person or online.