Artist Creates Colin Farrell Sand Portrait on Irish Beach Ahead of Oscars

An Irish artist created a sand portrait of Colin Farrell in the west of Ireland, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 12.

The portrait, created by Waterford-based artist Sean Corcoran and commissioned by British company Ladbrokes, was made on Keem Bay on Achill Island, the same beach where scenes of The Banshees of Inisherin were filmed.

Farrell was nominated in the Best Actor category for the first time in 2023, along with 13 other Irish nominees at the awards ceremony, a record number for the country.

“This portrait seeks to represent the rich support among the Irish nation for Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin and all other Irish Oscar nominees,” Corcoran told Storyful.

This timelapse captured the artist’s finished work on March 8. Credit: Sean Corcoran via Storyful