ARTIST/ADVOCATE SOREADS HOLIDAY CHEER FOR CHARITY
Artist Juliette Valle stops by the WPTV studio to talk about spreading holiday cheer for charity.
Zach Collaros' TD strike to Darvin Adams in overtime earned the Blue Bombers a thrilling 33-25 Grey Cup win over the Tiger-Cats.
No rookie has made a bigger impact than Micah Parsons.
Aaron Rodgers has been honest this season. With a few exceptions.
It looks like the NHLPA will have to make the difficult decision of whether or not to attend the Olympics in Beijing.
Canada's junior men's hockey team runs the gamut from seasoned pros to a 16-year-old.
The addition of a few abilities have changed the complexion of Gary Trent Jr.'s game as a whole.
The Raiders might rethink their pre-game plans next time they're in Kansas City.
A powerful moment in Denver.
Andy Behrens offers up a trio of pickups to make in Week 15, for the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Taysom Hill is an ordinary NFL quarterback, but his rushing chops turn him into fantasy football royalty. He's one of Scott Pianowski's top Week 14 winners.
Durant didn't appreciate a Hawks fan chirping at him from courtside on Friday.
Former coach turned analyst John Tortorella made more waves on ESPN, suggesting Trevor Zegras's remarkable assist was bad for the game. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie explain why that's wildly incorrect.
The first ever Yahoo Fantasy live final didn’t disappoint, with the DFS contest going down to the wire. Ultimately, a game going to overtime decided the $100K grand prize.
From a guaranteed win to guaranteed warm benches, the Cowboys are going hard this week.
Verstappen got to restart directly behind Hamilton for the final lap after a late reversal of course by race officials.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Fields came back after missing two games and spent the first half Sunday night building on the momentum he had started to establish before his rib injury. But the final two quarters of a 45-30 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers revealed how far the Chicago Bears’ rookie quarterback still has to go. Fields went 9 of 16 for 150 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception in the first half to help the Bears (4-9) grab a 27-21 lead, a strong start a
The Packers QB may need surgery.
Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson defeated Laurie St-Georges and Felix Asselin 5-4 at the Brantford Mixed Doubles Curling Classic Final in Brantford, Ont., on Sunday. Both teams had reason to celebrate, however, having qualified for the 2022 Canad Inns Mixed Doubles Trials. The event will take place in Portage la Prairie, Man., from Dec. 28, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. 16 duos will compete for the chance to represent Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
HAMILTON — They've helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers capture consecutive Grey Cup titles and now Andrew Harris and Nic Demski also have top Canadian player honours. Demski was named the top Canadian in Winnipeg's thrilling 33-25 overtime win over Hamilton in the Grey Cup game Sunday at Tim Hortons Field. Harris captured both outstanding player and Canadian honours in 2019 when he led the Bombers past the Tiger-Cats 33-12 in the CFL title game. Both Harris and Demski are Winnipeg natives. "It's gr