ARTIST/ADVOCATE SOREADS HOLIDAY CHEER FOR CHARITY

The Canadian Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Fields came back after missing two games and spent the first half Sunday night building on the momentum he had started to establish before his rib injury. But the final two quarters of a 45-30 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers revealed how far the Chicago Bears’ rookie quarterback still has to go. Fields went 9 of 16 for 150 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception in the first half to help the Bears (4-9) grab a 27-21 lead, a strong start a