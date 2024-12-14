Arteta praises Everton's unity amid tough times
Mikel Arteta reflects on Everton's resilience through tough times, praising their unity and expressing hope for a brighter future with new ownership and a new stadium.
Mikel Arteta reflects on Everton's resilience through tough times, praising their unity and expressing hope for a brighter future with new ownership and a new stadium.
Rolovich had coached in high school and the XFL during his time away from college football.
The charges against the three Duke lacrosse players were eventually dropped when no credible evidence was presented.
The former Astros outfielder, who will be a free agent next offseason, is now the best bat in the Cubs' lineup.
NFL security is partnering with the FBI to investigate, the league commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed.
Has the OKC star surpassed Giannis Antetokounmpo this season?
Let's take a look at which teams are in need of making a move, and how they should approach the trade deadline.
James "is taking some time" from the team after missing practice this week due to "personal reasons."
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
In today's edition: Hunter vs. Jeanty for the Heisman, Jokić is on fire, Justin Tucker is ice cold, Rams win ugly game on "TNF," the 125th edition of Army-Navy, and more.
Beckham recorded only 9 catches for 55 yards in 9 games this season.
The Rams executed a little better down the stretch to take advantage of a sloppy night for Brock Purdy and the 49ers.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 15. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 15 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Producing the halftime show is the most high-profile responsibility on which Jay-Z and the NFL partner. Roc Nation helps to select performers for key acts including the Super Bowl halftime show.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.
Bill Belichick said he "didn't come here to leave" while being introduced at UNC, but his contract sure gives him the ability do so.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
“I’ve always wanted to coach in college football and it just never really worked out,” Belichick said. “Had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK.”
Mullen has been working as an analyst for ESPN for the past three seasons.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Beware of these five players with bust potential in Week 15!