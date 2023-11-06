Art museum, port damaged in Russian strike on Odesa

STORY: About 20 multi-story buildings and more than two dozen cars were damaged in the attack, the Interior Ministry said. Air defenses shot down 15 out of 22 incoming Iranian-made "Shahed" drones and an X-59 missile, the air force said.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said 15 drones targeted the city's port infrastructure. Warehouses and specialized vehicles were also damaged, and trucks carrying grain caught fire, though they were quickly put out, he said.

Russia has intensified its bombardments of Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, and grain infrastructure since July when Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a wartime deal that enabled Ukraine’s exports to reach many countries facing the threat of hunger.