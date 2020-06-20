New art, history exhibit on Yosemite hopes to inspire future Californians

The latest history and art exhibit on Yosemite National Park is not what you might expect. You won't find a lot of beautiful landscape paintings. Instead, it's a look at how Californians fought to protect some of the most majestic land in the world. The documents out of the state archive tell a story about the state’s and park’s past – that just might inspire people to change the futures of their own communities. Get the full story in the video above.

