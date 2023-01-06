Arson Suspect Charged After Fire Engulfs Vacant Church Building in Portland

A vacant church in downtown Portland was engulfed in flames on Tuesday, January 3.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, the fire at the former home of the Portland Korean Church was under control as of 7:30 pm, however there were concerns of major structural collapse. The fire department said the church would be demolished on Friday.

According to news reports, authorities in Portland arrested a suspect in connection to the fire on Wednesday afternoon. They were charged with first- and second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.

This footage, filmed by Jayson Nessi, shows flames engulfing the church building as firefighters battle the blaze. Credit: Jayson Nessi via Storyful