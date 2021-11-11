Arrests made after stolen car with 7-month-old inside crashes into power pole in Placer County

Two women were arrested Thursday morning after a stolen car with a 7-month-old inside crashed into a power pole in Placer County, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle crashed on the 8900 block of Highway 193 in the Newcastle area, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said the women stole the car from the front of a daycare as parents were dropping off one of their children. The baby was not injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. One of the women was injured in the crash, but the extent of her injuries is unknown. No other details were released.