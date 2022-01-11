Arrests Made After Nurse Caught Giving Fake Vaccinations in Ancona

A nurse in Ancona, Italy, has been jailed after a police investigation discovered that they were giving fake COVID-19 jabs and certification at a vaccine center to those who did not want to get inoculated, footage released on January 10 shows.

Police said the footage, part of an investigation that began in December last year, shows the nurse simulate the inoculation of the vaccine serum, dispersing it in a waste bin.

Local media reported the arrests of four accomplices as of January 11, among them a lawyer, a building contractor, and a restaurateur.

Dozens of people who improperly purchased the “Green pass” vaccination certifications are being sought on charges of “corruption, embezzlement, and fake ideology,” local media said.

Police said they seized 18,000 euros ($24,479) during the operation. Credit: Polizia di Stato via Storyful