New arrests, new criticism of CalWORKs and CalFresh card security

Riverside Police Detective Brian Money is all too familiar with the skimming devices that have moved from California state program to state program, stealing money from taxpayers. "They're both sticky and magnetic," Money said while showing KCRA 3 Investigates the device inside the detectives' room two years ago. Then, he was talking about unemployment fraud. But that fraud has now moved to another state agency. "The EDD fraud has tapered off as the program itself is tapering off. But now it's being replaced completely by the EBT fraud," Money said. "We average easily. In my unit, we average about 20 cases a week." Money says that CalWORKs and CalFresh cards are being skimmed by devices placed on ATMs. The cards are then cloned by criminal rings, the accounts either drained or the clone cards used to buy merchandise.